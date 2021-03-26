e-Gulden (EFL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.43 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $5.43 million and approximately $102.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000591 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.91 or 0.00337752 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000184 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000550 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,977,187 coins and its circulating supply is 17,154,888 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

