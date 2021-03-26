Duquesne Family Office LLC Purchases New Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 661,535 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,897,000. Sunrun makes up about 1.2% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned 0.33% of Sunrun as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. 77,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,111,446. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,423.36 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.26.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $3,589,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,591,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,211,383.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $529,061.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 95,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,173.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 529,934 shares of company stock worth $40,094,884. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

