Duquesne Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 123,900 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 260.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 3,400.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

SMH traded up $6.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,770. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $110.18 and a twelve month high of $258.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

