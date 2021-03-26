Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.45.

DUK traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,013. The stock has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.61. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

