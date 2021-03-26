Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Down to $44.11

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.11, but opened at $42.28. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $42.11, with a volume of 4,225 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.27.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $212,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 236,948 shares in the company, valued at $10,084,506.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $4,108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 675,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,993,153.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,602,318 shares of company stock worth $297,055,741. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accenture plc bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,504,000 after buying an additional 3,533,116 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,715,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,125,000 after buying an additional 2,519,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,486,000 after buying an additional 847,073 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

