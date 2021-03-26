DTE Energy (DTE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) in the last few weeks:

3/25/2021 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $141.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $141.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – DTE Energy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $133.00.

3/8/2021 – DTE Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $133.00.

2/25/2021 – DTE Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $137.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $132.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.19. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,933,000 after purchasing an additional 75,059 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,486,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

