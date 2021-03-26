Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,363. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. Drive Shack has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Drive Shack will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 160,006 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Drive Shack by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Drive Shack by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

