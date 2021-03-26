Douglas Joseph Hirsch Sells 131,066 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 131,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $4,867,791.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,034 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Cowen upped their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,280,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in GoodRx by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $527,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $49,466,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

