Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT Raised to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.19. 3,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13. Domo has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domo by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

