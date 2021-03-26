Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $335.98

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 335.98 ($4.39) and traded as high as GBX 365.20 ($4.77). Domino’s Pizza Group shares last traded at GBX 347.80 ($4.54), with a volume of 1,475,251 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 333.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 335.98. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $5.56. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.48%.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 1,184 stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland; and 56 stores in Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees.

