Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) versus Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Head-To-Head Review

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

67.1% of Dominion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy 0.10% 12.19% 3.40% Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 49.42% 11.19% 4.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dominion Energy and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy $16.57 billion 3.66 $1.36 billion $4.24 17.74 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $6.74 billion 1.20 $2.71 billion $1.12 5.35

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dominion Energy. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Dominion Energy pays out 59.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays out 47.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dominion Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dominion Energy and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy 0 4 11 0 2.73 Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dominion Energy currently has a consensus target price of $82.57, suggesting a potential upside of 9.77%. Given Dominion Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dominion Energy is more favorable than Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Gas Distribution segment engages in the regulated natural gas gathering, transportation, distribution, and sales activities, as well as distributes nonregulated renewable natural gas. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The Contracted Assets segment is involved in the energy marketing and price risk activities. As of December 31, 2020, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 30.2 gigawatt of electric generating capacity; 10,500 miles of electric transmission lines; 85,600 miles of electric distribution lines; and 94,200 miles of gas distribution lines. It serves approximately 7 million customers. The company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives and municipalities, as well as into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 64,138 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

