Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,221,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,656 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $91,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,761.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

