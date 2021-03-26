Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $224.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.28.

NYSE DG opened at $197.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $135.26 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

