Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Capitalization Tops $6.67 Billion

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0517 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and approximately $994.95 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00335093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000562 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,907,466,542 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

