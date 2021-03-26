DMScript 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.01 Million (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. During the last week, DMScript has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market capitalization of $11.09 million and $2.01 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00059632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00192764 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00052518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.80 or 0.00787157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00077038 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00027881 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,500,000 tokens. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

