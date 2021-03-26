Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DISCA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Discovery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $3,913,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after buying an additional 453,395 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

