Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Evan Yu Sells 6,174 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Evan Yu sold 6,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $544,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,444.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Evan Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Evan Yu sold 7,125 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $607,050.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Evan Yu sold 1,500 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $125,250.00.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.76. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $43,911,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Diodes by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Diodes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.