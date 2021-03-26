Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,194 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,084,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.35% of Kimball Electronics worth $33,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,703,000 after acquiring an additional 65,738 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 904,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 165,536 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 243,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $92,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,936. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $645.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

