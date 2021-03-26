Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,020 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALNY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.73 and a 200 day moving average of $141.01. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $163.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.