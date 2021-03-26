Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,477,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,831 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.62% of Resources Connection worth $31,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,136,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $437.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.04. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $14.56.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.32 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RGP shares. TheStreet raised Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

