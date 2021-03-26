Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,541,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.09% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $30,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 49,968 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth about $10,126,000.

NASDAQ MPAA traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.48 million, a PE ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. Research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPAA shares. TheStreet raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $82,487.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

