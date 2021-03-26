Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Insulet worth $32,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Insulet by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Insulet from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.89.

PODD traded up $7.25 on Friday, hitting $266.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $155.08 and a 52-week high of $298.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

