Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $29.69 Million Stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,739,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Atlas were worth $29,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atlas by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 146,179 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 107,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of ATCO traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.14. 5,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,380. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Atlas Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.