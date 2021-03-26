Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 96,697 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,776,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.81% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $30,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

MNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of MNR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,199. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

