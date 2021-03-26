Diameter Capital Partners LP Purchases 355,000 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 129.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the period. American Campus Communities makes up 2.9% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Diameter Capital Partners LP owned about 0.46% of American Campus Communities worth $26,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.98. 7,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,071. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

ACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

