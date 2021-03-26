Diameter Capital Partners LP Boosts Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 157.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 220,380 shares during the quarter. The ODP accounts for about 1.1% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The ODP were worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,251,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,773,000 after buying an additional 235,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of The ODP in the third quarter worth approximately $37,397,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,933,000 after buying an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after buying an additional 359,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The ODP by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 56,657 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODP stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,002. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ODP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

