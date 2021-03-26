DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 710 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $359.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $224.13 and a one year high of $366.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

