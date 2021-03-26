DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $309,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $72,020,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,188 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Newmont by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,974,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,249,000 after acquiring an additional 987,392 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $83,446.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,747 shares of company stock worth $2,046,869 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.