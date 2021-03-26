DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,081 shares of company stock worth $14,056,185. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Shares of COF stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.66 and its 200 day moving average is $96.54. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

