Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.50

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.50 and last traded at $91.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

