Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Target Price to $46.00

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACC. Evercore ISI lowered American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

ACC opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $46.06.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

