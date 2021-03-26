Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Target Price to $46.00

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACC. Evercore ISI lowered American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.
ACC opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $46.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Campus Communities
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
