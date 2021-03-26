Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY)

Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DHRPY opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $5.47.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

