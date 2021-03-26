Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY)

Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DHRPY opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $5.47.
Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile
