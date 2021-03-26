Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AIBRF opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

