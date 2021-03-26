Desjardins Weighs in on Alithya Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alithya Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%.

ALYA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.98.

Shares of ALYA opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alithya Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.62% of Alithya Group worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

