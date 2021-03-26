Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.01

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 1105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Derwent London from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Derwent London presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Derwent London alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.