DerivaDAO Market Capitalization Hits $177.75 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $177.75 million and $279,382.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.81 or 0.00012750 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00059568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.76 or 0.00197975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00053186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.12 or 0.00780790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00076526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00027497 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.