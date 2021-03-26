Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €147.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2021 // Comments off

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €147.00 ($172.94) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €138.58 ($163.04).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €107.40 ($126.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is €115.21 and its 200 day moving average is €110.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €58.54 ($68.87) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: Strangles

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.