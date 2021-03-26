Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €147.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €147.00 ($172.94) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €138.58 ($163.04).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €107.40 ($126.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is €115.21 and its 200 day moving average is €110.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €58.54 ($68.87) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

