Delivery Hero (DHER) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Delivery Hero (ETR: DHER) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/24/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €147.00 ($172.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €173.00 ($203.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €147.00 ($172.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Delivery Hero had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/16/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €128.00 ($150.59) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €147.00 ($172.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €135.00 ($158.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Delivery Hero was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of DHER opened at €107.40 ($126.35) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of €115.21 and a 200 day moving average of €110.16. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion and a PE ratio of -22.31. Delivery Hero SE has a 52-week low of €58.54 ($68.87) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

