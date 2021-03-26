Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes Position in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000.
Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51.
ALGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aligos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).
