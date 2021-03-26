Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes $4.92 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

In related news, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $88,937.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 22,947 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $470,413.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052 over the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.