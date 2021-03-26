Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes $2.86 Million Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,559,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,897,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,834,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,879,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,865,000.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 54.10. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

