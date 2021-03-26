Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Sells 537,215 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,215 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.66% of Community Health Systems worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,910,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,216,000 after buying an additional 708,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,388,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 90,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,675 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CYH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.52.

CYH stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

