Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Sells 537,215 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,215 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.66% of Community Health Systems worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

CYH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.52.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CYH opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $14.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.