Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,500,000 Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.81% of Ashford Hospitality Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 916,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 360,307 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 367.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 93,212 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 551.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 61,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

NYSE AHT opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $309.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AHT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.