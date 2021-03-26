Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGNS. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $15,439,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $433,000.

Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

