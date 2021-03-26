Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has $8.83 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,408 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,455.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $67.86 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.48.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.56.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

