Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,278,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,975,000.

ASO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $247,184,650.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052 over the last ninety days.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

