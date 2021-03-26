Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.15

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.15 and last traded at $48.67, with a volume of 5709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $1,906,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $16,283,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

