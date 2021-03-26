DAV Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. One DAV Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $2.59 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00053652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.95 or 0.00336695 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,012.67 or 0.99947077 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00034831 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00011565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00075029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001052 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a token. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.