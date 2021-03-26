Datacoin (DTC) One Day Volume Tops $2.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 101.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. In the last week, Datacoin has traded 81.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $41,821.30 and $2.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00015547 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

